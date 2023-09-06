Demetrious Johnson values ONE Championship’s mastery of various martial arts: “That’s the beautiful thing”

As one of the sport's greatest fighters, ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson is also one of the best minds to ever compete in MMA.

Finding a perfect fit in ONE Championship, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has felt right at home since signing with the promotion due to their mutual values and definition of martial arts.

Throughout his career, Johnson has never been the kind of fighter to criticize and call out his fellow martial artists. Not seeing the point in trying to take shine or money away from people who've also dedicated their lives to martial arts, the flyweight king is always giving support and guidance for those who've walked a similar path to his one.

On the debut episode of his new podcast, Mightycast, Demetrious Johnson spoke about the competitive nature of martial arts and how it doesn’t need to exist outside of competition itself.

Comparing the craft that he has dedicated his life to with the business world of technology, ‘Mighty Mouse’ sees there being enough room for everyone without having to try and push others out of the frame:

“That’s the beautiful thing. I always tell people, like, you don’t always have to try to compete with somebody. You can co-exist. You have Microsoft, you have Apple, right? They have the iOS and you have Windows 95 or what the f**k they are right now. You don’t have to always compete, you guys can co-exist. With ONE Championship, it offers that.”

Watch the full podcast below:

