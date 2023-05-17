Demetrious Johnson won’t give a timeframe on retirement decision: ‘’We’ll see what happens”

Demetrious Johnson has no timeframe in mind for when he will announce either his retirement or his return to the circle.

After securing a second straight win over division rival Adriano Moraes to retain his ONE flyweight world championship, Demetrious Johnson may opt to call it a career.

After nearly two decades on top, nobody could blame ‘Mighty Mouse’ for walking off into the sunset with 26 pounds of gold still strapped around his waist. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen and we may not know for quite some time.

Speaking with MMA Junkie, Demetrious Johnson revealed that for the time being, he’s going to keep putting in work and enjoying time with his family, but has no idea when he will decide on what his future holds, one way or another:

“No, no time frame. I’d just wait, sit down and wait, hang out with the wife and kids, keep on working, keep pushing, keep grinding, and we’ll see what happens,” Johnson said.

Catch the full interview below:

Debuting for the promotion in 2019 as part of a historic and unprecedented trade, ‘Mighty Mouse’ immediately made his presence known, earning three straight wins en route to winning the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship. From there, Johnson would engage in an iconic trilogy with eight-time world titleholder Adriano Moraes.

Splitting their first two matches with each scoring a highlight-reel-worthy knockout, ‘Mighty Mouse’ walked away the winner at ONE Fight Night 10, besting ‘Mikinho’ in a 25-minute clinic that solidified him as the greatest flyweight fighter in the history of the sport.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes