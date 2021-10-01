Demian Maia names the one fighter he considers to be "the best of all time"

Demian Maia considers Khabib Nurmagomedov to be the greatest fighter of all time. In a recent appearance on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard showered praise on 'The Eagle' for his abilities as a fighter.

Maia revealed that one of his coaches had told him way back in 2012 that Khabib Nurmagomedov would one day become a champion in the UFC. Since Nurmagomedov was a practitioner of sambo, his jiu-jitsu skills are a bit underrated in the UFC. But Maia's coach told him that Nurmagomedov's Bra jiu-jitsu is phenomenal, just like his wrestling. Maia explained:

"Khabib for me is the best of all time. He is great and I remember something that is really stuck in my head. When I was fighting, I think it was my first fight as a welterweight and one of my coaches Leonardo Vieira... Leo was with me and we were training, we had our room to train and then Khabib was in the same room. Leo spoke to him because Leo's brother trains at the AKA... Leo told me man, this kid is great, he will be champion one day. I said 'is he a great wrestler?' And he said 'No no no, not just great wrestler, he's great in jiu-jitsu too. Man, if Leo is saying that it's because this kid is really [great]."

Demian Maia explains why Khabib Nurmagomedov's jiu-jitsu skills are world class

While Demian Maia's coach regarded Nurmagomedov as a world-beater back in 2012, Maia believes that the undefeated Dagestani only evolved as a fighter over the years.

Although he admits that Nurmagomedov doesn't always look for submissions on the ground, Demian Maia said that it's his superior control on the ground that sets his jiu-jitsu skills apart:

"That was I think in 2012. Leo was saying he was great in wrestling and jiu-jitsu, grappling in general that time, nine years ago and from then to now he just evolved so I think it's pretty hard. Of course you always can't find the submission, you always can't find a mistake. You don't know the game sometimes match and sometimes doesn't match, but he's a great jiu-jitsu fighter. He's more like a controlling guy. I see him as a great jiu-jitsu fighter basically in control, he doesn't look too much for submissions," Demian Maia said.

