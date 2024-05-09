"Denice has to break Stamp's tempo" - Lito Adiwang outlines Denice Zamboanga's best route to gold on June 7

Lito Adiwang has been a fan of both Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga. He knows fireworks are guaranteed when the pair of atomweight MMA superstars go toe-to-toe in the main event of ONE 167.

The three-sport queen puts her ONE atomweight MMA world title on the line against the No.2-ranked contender, and many see her as a favorite to come out on top in this key fixture inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, 'Thunder Kid' expects Denice Zamboanga to give Stamp a run for her money, and he knows she doesn't have to dig too deep to leave the Thai capital with a huge upset.

In particular, the SOMA Fight Club athlete highlights her knowledge of the sweet science as one of her most obvious routes to victory.

He told ONE Championship:

"Stamp is a very good counter-puncher and pressure fighter. Denice has to break Stamp's tempo. One way I can see her doing that is through her boxing because Stamp has the advantage in kicks and everything. So she should focus on the boxing area."

Stamp may have her Muay Thai to back her up should things remain standing, but Denice Zamboanga's forward pressure, combinations, and ability to switch levels, on her day, can thrust anyone standing across from her.

'The Menace' does indeed do her best offense there, and Adiwang sees this as her best chance at gaining the ONE atomweight MMA world title on June 7.

Denice Zamboanga expects to face an evolved version of Stamp next month

Though she will fancy her chances against Stamp having spent countless hours together on the mats, the Filipina martial artist knows she will face a different version of the former sparring partner she once knew at Fairtex Training Center.

During the live broadcast of ONE Fight Night 22 last weekend, Denice Zamboanga told circle-side announcer Mitch Chilson:

"I know Stamp very well ever since we trained together. But I know she improved a lot [for] her dream, and she's a champion for a reason."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE 167 bill live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 7.