Denice Zamboanga calls dibs on the winner of Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee: “I still deserve that shot”

Atomweight contender Denice Zamboagana wants a shot at the winner of the ONE Fight Night 14 main event between Thai fan favorite Stamp Fairtex and South Korean standout Ham Seo Hee.

On September 29, Stamp Fairtex will look to make ONE Championship history as the interim ONE atomweight world title is on the line. A victory will make Stamp the first three-sport world champion in the history of the promotion. But accomplishing that goal will be easier said than done as she meets one of the most experienced women in mixed martial arts today, Ham Seo Hee.

One woman who will have her eyes glued to the highly anticipated clash at Singapore Indoor Stadium is No. 3 ranked contender Denice Zamboanga.

With a solid 5-2 record under the ONE banner and back-to-back wins over Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba, ‘The Menace’ believes she should be the woman to challenge the winner between Stamp and Ham at ONE Fight Night 14.

“But I think I still deserve that shot. I’m the third-ranked atomweight, so whoever wins this fight, I think I deserve a shot at that belt,” Zamboanga told ONE Championship.

Denice Zamboanga has never shared the Circle with Stamp Fairtex, but she was quite familiar with Ham Seo Hee. The pair competed against one another in back-to-back bouts with the first seeing ‘Hamzzang’ walk away with a split decision victory at ONE: Empower in 2021.

Six months later, they would run it back with Ham once again coming out on top, this time via a much more decisive unanimous decision.

