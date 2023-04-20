Denice Zamboanga is excited to get back in action once again, and competing in a legendary stadium only adds to her anticipation.

The Filipina will battle Julie Mezabarba in an atomweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 9 this Friday, April 21. The event will be held inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of their match, ‘The Menace’ shared her thoughts with ONE Championship about competing in the historic venue.

Denice Zamboanga said:

“It’s always an honor competing in one of the most famous and respected stadiums when it comes to combat sports all over the world.”

The 26-year-old spent time training in Thailand, being part of the famed Fairtex Gym and later Marrok Force. Being surrounded by accomplished Muay Thai fighters during her time in the country, Denice Zamboanga understands the history behind the Lumpinee Stadium.

After getting back in the win column in her last outing, Zamboanga hopes to continue her winning ways when she returns to action. Standing in her way will be Julie Mezabarba.

The 30-year-old Brazilian is hungry for a win, having pushed Stamp Fairtex and Jenelyn Olsim to the limit in her last two outings. Claiming a win over the No.3-ranked atomweight will certainly help push her into the world title conversation.

Their match, together with the rest of the ONE Fight Night 9 card, will be broadcast live and for free to North American fans with a Prime Video subscription.

