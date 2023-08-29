Denice Zamboanga lists Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee’s advantages over the other

Filipino atomweight Denice Zamboanga sees a competitive match between the division’s top contenders Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee when they collide next month.

‘The Menace’ believes that both Stamp and “Hamzzang’ possess strong qualities to chalk up a win in their headlining clash for the interim ONE atomweight MMA world title on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video in Singapore.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Denice Zamboanga said that while she likes the chances of friend Stamp in the interim world title fight, Ham Seo Hee cannot be discounted.

26-year-old Zamboanga said:

“I think Stamp is going to win this fight because she’s the more well-rounded fighter. Her aggression will overpower Ham. That being said, Ham is great at reading opponents.”

ONE is holding an interim atomweight MMA world title fight as reigning division queen Angela Lee is on a self-imposed break for personal reasons.

25-year-old Stamp, the No. 1 atomweight contender, is on a quest to become a three-sport ONE world champion, having previously held the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing titles at the same time.

She is coming off an impressive second-round knockout win over American Alyse Anderson in her last fight in May in ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

The Fairtex Training Center standout's winning performance earned her a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Ham Seo Hee, for her part, is the No. 2 contender in the division.

The 36-year-old South Korean fighter solidified her spot to comepte for the interim world title after racing to her third straight victory in March. She won by unanimous decision over Itsuki Hirata of Japan.

Her two previous wins were both over Zamboanga by decisions.

ONE Fight Night 14 takes place at the SIngapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.