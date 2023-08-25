ONE Fight Night 14: Jihin Radzuan certain Stamp ‘will find gaps’ in Ham Seo Hee’s defense

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex will face Ham Seo Hee in the main event for the ONE interim atomweight world championship.

Her second shot at accomplishing her goal of winning a third title in a third rule set, the Thai striker is confident that her evolution as a mixed martial artist has prepared her for this challenge.

In her training camp for the South Korean contender on October 6, the Thai striker has enlisted the help of a previous opponent and a former ranked contender.

Jihin Radzuan fought the 25-year-old former Muay Thai and kickboxing titleholder at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October last year.

Having produced a dominant display against Radzuan, the two are now working side-by-side to help prepare Stamp for her return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

As someone who has competed against her under the ONE Championship banner and shared the same training mats, Radzuan is confident in her partner going into ONE Fight Night 14.

Despite the well-rounded skill set of Ham Seo Hee, there is no doubt that when it comes to striking, one woman has a clear advantage thanks to her elite striking experience.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Radzuan said that if the fight stays on the feet, the pressure will be on the South Korean to plan her next move:

“If they end up standing and fighting, Stamp will find gaps there and force Ham to rethink what she will be doing next.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.