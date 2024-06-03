Denice Zamboanga recalls decision to move training back to the Philippines after settling in Thailand

ONE Championship atomweight MMA standout and current second-ranked contender 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines is a global warrior, having trained both locally in her home country and abroad in a handful of well-renowned gyms.

The Filipina warrior spent years in Thailand, training out of the renowned Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, and for a brief period, at Marrok Force in Bangkok.

A couple of years ago, however, 'The Menace' decided to return to the Philippines, and she hasn't looked back.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Zamboanga talked about her decision to leave Thailand and return to her roots in Quezon City.

'The Menace' stated:

"It’s not like we just decided to go home and say, ‘Let’s just move back to the Philippines for good.’ What happened is we went home, we just trained like we used to, and it sort of picked up from there."

'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga is set to lock horns with 'Lil' Monkey' Noelle Grandjean at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show will air on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime.

Denice Zamboanga places full trust in brother Drex Zamboanga and fiance Fritz Biagtan: "They only want the best for me"

Since moving back to the Philippines, 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga has entered the guidance of older brother Drex 'T-Rex' Zamboanga and fiance Fritz Biagtan.

They train together at T-Rex MMA in Metro Manila, and Zamboanga says she is now the best she has ever been. The 27-year-old Filipina gives all credit to her coaches.

She told ONE Championship:

"The connection that we’ve developed through the years is impeccable. They’re really looking out for me, and they only want the best for me."