Denice Zamboanga is heading to fight week ripped and ready to go against Julie Mezabarba.

‘The Menace’ is already in Bangkok, Thailand days before she steps into the ring at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium for ONE Fight Night 9 on U.S. primetime on April 21.

On Instagram, Denice Zamboanga showed the effects of training her body.

The No.3-ranked atomweight bounced back from back-to-back losses to current No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee with a split decision win over Chinese striking standout Lin Heqin last December. She wants to continue rolling with a win over Brazilian MMA star Julie Mezabarba.

The 30-year-old has nine professional MMA wins to her name, which includes a unanimous decision victory over former ONE world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi. She hopes to make a statement by taking out Zamboanga and barging into the division’s top five rankings.

When they meet this Friday, the Filipina will need her strong physique to battle the tough-as-nails Mezabarba. Having already pushed No.1-ranked Stamp Fairtex to the limit in a previous outing, Julie Mezabarba will certainly want to prove that she belongs with the division’s elite.

Meanwhile, Denice Zamboanga knows that a win will push her closer to a world title opportunity that was once within her grasp. She will definitely not let anyone prevent her from fulfilling her destiny.

Their match goes down as part of the exciting ONE Fight Night 9 event, headlined by Nong-O Hama’s defense of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against former flyweight titleholder Jonathan Haggerty.

Fans in North America can watch all the action go down live and for free via Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

Poll : 0 votes