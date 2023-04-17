Julie Mezabarba sees some gaps in Denice Zamboanga’s game

Julie Mezabarba believes there are some gaps in Denice Zamboanga’s game that are ripe for the picking.

Brazilian standout Julie Mezabarba will attempt to score her 10th career win while simultaneously bouncing back from back-to-back losses against fan-favorites Stamp Fairtex and Jenelyn Olsim. That will be easier said than done when she meets ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga.

Just days away from their ONE Fight Night 9 showdown at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Mezabarba spoke about her opponent in an interview with ONE Championship.

“She’s an experienced fighter, just like me,” Mezabarba said. “So, I think the danger in this fight is for both sides. Denice has good boxing and a good ground game too, but I see some gaps, especially in her striking.”

Not only will the bout give Julie Mezabarba the chance to get back into the win column, but it will also provide her with the opportunity to break into the stacked atomweight rankings. Denice Zamboanga currently occupies the No. 3 spot. If Mezabarba can score what many would consider to be an upset, ‘The Menace’ could find herself on the outside looking in.

Denice Zamboanga will also be hunting for her 10th career win. ‘The Menace’ has a 4-2 record under the ONE Championship banner with the two losses coming against South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee. Her wins include decision victories over Jihin Radzuan, Mei Yamaguchi, and ‘MMA Sister’ Lin Heqin.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 9 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

