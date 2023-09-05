Denice Zamboanga on Rodtang vs. Superlek: “Both of them will taste the canvas in this fight”

We are merely weeks away from the highly anticipated showdown between reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and his countryman, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Fans are split down the middle as to who they are picking to win this blockbuster matchup.

On one hand, Rodtang’s steel-clad resolve and heavy artillery should be enough to keep his ONE Championship gold around his waist. On the other side of the argument, fans believe Superlek is much too precise and intelligent for his Thai counterpart, and will put on a striking masterclass to defeat Rodtang.

ONE Championship atomweight standout ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga, however, says she believes it’s anybody’s game and that it is highly likely both men taste the canvas in this one.

In a recent guest appearance on The MMA Superfan on YouTube, Zamboanga shared her thoughts on this matchup.

‘The Menace’ said:

“It’s so hard to really say who’s going to win this fight. I predict they’re going to trade strikes and both of them will taste the canvas in this fight. I just don’t know who’s going to get their hands raised at the end. You have Rodtang’s boxing versus Superlek’s kicks.”

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to defend his flyweight Muay Thai strap against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9. The two go head-to-head in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.