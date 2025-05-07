Denice Zamboanga says Filipinas are looked up to in Thailand for their strength: “Even if they haven’t seen me train”

ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga said Filipino female martial artists have established a reputation as strong fighters. She witnessed it firsthand during her time training in Thailand.

'The Menace' relayed this in an interview with the Atleta Filipina podcast last month, sharing her surprise upon learning that Thais have preconceived notion of female fighters from the Philippines like her as strong even before they got to see her in action be it in training or in competition.

Zamboanga said:

"When I went to Thailand, every time they learned that I am a Filipina, they always say, 'She’s strong.' Even if they haven’t seen me train, once they hear that I am from the Philippines, they would immediately say that I am strong."

Watch the interview below:

Denice Zamboanga has banked on strength as one of her strong suits in establishing a solid martial arts career in the last decade. It has seen her compile a 7-2 record in ONE Championship while realizing her long-sought goal of becoming a world champion.

Denice Zamboanga credits stop at Fairtex Gym for helping her develop as a fighter

In the same interview with Atleta Filipina, Denice Zamboanga said her training at Fairtex Training Center in Thailand helped a lot in her development as a fighter.

She said that she found her way to the noted Thai gym in Pattaya after being scouted and invited to train there. Zamboanga got the chance to learn and train with world-class fighters, among them former ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex.

Incidentally, Denice Zamboanga was elevated as the undisputed atomweight MMA world champion from being the interim titleholder after Stamp agreed to relinquish her world title after hitting a roadblock in the rehab of her injured leg.

Zamboanga, who trains at T-Rex Mixed Martial Arts Training Center in the Philippines, said she is excited over her latest achievement and looking forward to defending her championship belt whenever possible.

