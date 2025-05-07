  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Denice Zamboanga says Filipinas are looked up to in Thailand for their strength: “Even if they haven’t seen me train”

Denice Zamboanga says Filipinas are looked up to in Thailand for their strength: “Even if they haven’t seen me train”

By Mike Murillo
Modified May 07, 2025 18:55 GMT
ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga -- Photo by ONE Championship
ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga -- Photo by ONE Championship

ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga said Filipino female martial artists have established a reputation as strong fighters. She witnessed it firsthand during her time training in Thailand.

Ad

'The Menace' relayed this in an interview with the Atleta Filipina podcast last month, sharing her surprise upon learning that Thais have preconceived notion of female fighters from the Philippines like her as strong even before they got to see her in action be it in training or in competition.

Zamboanga said:

"When I went to Thailand, every time they learned that I am a Filipina, they always say, 'She’s strong.' Even if they haven’t seen me train, once they hear that I am from the Philippines, they would immediately say that I am strong."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Denice Zamboanga has banked on strength as one of her strong suits in establishing a solid martial arts career in the last decade. It has seen her compile a 7-2 record in ONE Championship while realizing her long-sought goal of becoming a world champion.

Denice Zamboanga credits stop at Fairtex Gym for helping her develop as a fighter

In the same interview with Atleta Filipina, Denice Zamboanga said her training at Fairtex Training Center in Thailand helped a lot in her development as a fighter.

Ad

She said that she found her way to the noted Thai gym in Pattaya after being scouted and invited to train there. Zamboanga got the chance to learn and train with world-class fighters, among them former ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex.

Ad

Incidentally, Denice Zamboanga was elevated as the undisputed atomweight MMA world champion from being the interim titleholder after Stamp agreed to relinquish her world title after hitting a roadblock in the rehab of her injured leg.

Zamboanga, who trains at T-Rex Mixed Martial Arts Training Center in the Philippines, said she is excited over her latest achievement and looking forward to defending her championship belt whenever possible.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications