“It’s just up to you to choose” - Denice Zamboanga raves about the talent level of boxing coaches in the Philippines

ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga is high on the quality of boxing coaches in the Philippines. She believes that if a Filipino athlete chooses to have a career in boxing or other striking arts, he or she will not have a hard time finding a good boxing coach.

Zamboanga moved to highlight it in an interview with the Atleta Filipina podcast, sharing how the presence of good coaches in the Philippines has made the country a hotbed for talented boxers. She said:

"I feel like we have a lot of boxing coaches. There are so many talented boxers in the Philippines and it’s just up to you to choose from them. Even for me, I know a lot of coaches who are willing to help people to develop."

Watch the interview below:

Boxing is one of the skills Denice Zamboanga has been relying on in establishing a steady career in MMA. She has compiled an impressive 12-2 professional record so far, with seven of her victories coming in ONE Championship, her home for the last six years.

She is currently the ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion and will try to unify the division's championship belts when she takes on reigning atomweight queen Stamp Fairtex in a unification bout at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1.

Denice Zamboanga says one's fitness journey starts with the basics

Denice Zamboanga believes one's fitness journey through martial arts starts with the basics. And it could be done at home.

'The Menace' shared this advice in the same interview on Atleta Filipina, pointing out that starting a fitness journey does not have to be too technical right away.

Zamboanga said:

"Actually, even if you don’t go to a gym. You can start at home. Maybe just start hitting pads, or anything, really. Just start. That’s where it all begins - the basics. You don’t need to come in there and be very technical right away. Just start with the basics."

It was the same tack that Zamboanga took early in her martial arts journey, before taking everything to another level on her way to becoming a champion fighter in ONE Championship.

