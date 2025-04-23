  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Denice Zamboanga says mind games from opponents only toughens her up: "Boosted my self-confidence"

Denice Zamboanga says mind games from opponents only toughens her up: "Boosted my self-confidence"

By James De Rozario
Modified Apr 23, 2025 14:59 GMT
(Pictured) ONE world champion Denice Zamboanga.
(Pictured) ONE world champion Denice Zamboanga [image via ONE Championship]

Denice Zamboanga has faced her share of mental warfare in her rise to the pinnacle of the ONE Championship atomweight division. Rather than crumbling under pressure, the Filipino star reveals these psychological battles have only made her better.

Ad

The ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion has transformed the negativity directed her way into fuel throughout her impressive tenure in the world's largest martial arts organization, which culminated in her historic title win against Alyona Rassohyna at ONE 170 this past January:

"There are mind games in this sport. And these mind games have boosted my self-confidence," Denice Zamboanga told Atlete Filipina when asked about misconceptions in MMA she wants to disprove.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"My patience, from learning how to deal with mind games, when it comes to training, also helped build my character."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

'The Menace' currently enjoys a four-fight win streak that kicked off with a split decision win over Chinese sensation Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022. Overall, Zamboanga is 12-2 in her career.

Denice Zamboanga zeroes in on upcoming world title duel

Her ability to remain focused despite opponent's best attempts to throw her off balance has become one of her greatest weapons - and one that she'll look to put to good use when she participates in one of the most hotly anticipated world title fights in ONE Championship.

Ad

At ONE 173: Denver in U.S. primetime on Aug. 1, the T-Rex MMA superstar meets divisional queen Stamp Fairtex in a unification showdown inside Ball Arena.

In the same interview with Atlet Filipina, Denice Zamboanga explained why this matchup against her close pal means so much to her:

"For me, right now, I'm just preparing for this unification bout. This is my biggest fight ever in my life."
Ad

Watch the full interview here:

youtube-cover
Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch ONE 173: Denver from their locations.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on the promotion's third on-ground spectacle in North America.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications