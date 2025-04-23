Denice Zamboanga says mind games from opponents only toughens her up: "Boosted my self-confidence"

Denice Zamboanga has faced her share of mental warfare in her rise to the pinnacle of the ONE Championship atomweight division. Rather than crumbling under pressure, the Filipino star reveals these psychological battles have only made her better.

The ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion has transformed the negativity directed her way into fuel throughout her impressive tenure in the world's largest martial arts organization, which culminated in her historic title win against Alyona Rassohyna at ONE 170 this past January:

"There are mind games in this sport. And these mind games have boosted my self-confidence," Denice Zamboanga told Atlete Filipina when asked about misconceptions in MMA she wants to disprove.

"My patience, from learning how to deal with mind games, when it comes to training, also helped build my character."

'The Menace' currently enjoys a four-fight win streak that kicked off with a split decision win over Chinese sensation Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022. Overall, Zamboanga is 12-2 in her career.

Denice Zamboanga zeroes in on upcoming world title duel

Her ability to remain focused despite opponent's best attempts to throw her off balance has become one of her greatest weapons - and one that she'll look to put to good use when she participates in one of the most hotly anticipated world title fights in ONE Championship.

At ONE 173: Denver in U.S. primetime on Aug. 1, the T-Rex MMA superstar meets divisional queen Stamp Fairtex in a unification showdown inside Ball Arena.

In the same interview with Atlet Filipina, Denice Zamboanga explained why this matchup against her close pal means so much to her:

"For me, right now, I'm just preparing for this unification bout. This is my biggest fight ever in my life."

Watch the full interview here:

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch ONE 173: Denver from their locations.

