Denice Zamboanga says Rodtang and Superlek are excellent fighters but not "on the same level" as legends Buakaw, Saenchai

Filipino atomweight mixed martial arts fighter Denice Zamboanga is excited for the long-awaited clash between Thai superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 this month.

‘The Iron Man’ will put his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the line against ‘The Kicking Machine’, the current kickboxing king and No.1-ranked Muay Thai contender in the division, at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 in Bangkok.

But while Zamboanga sees Rodtang and Superlek as top-class fighters, she admits that they are not yet on the level as other superstar strikers. She, in particular, cited the likes of Buakaw Banchamek and Saenchai PK.Saenchaigym.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘The Menace’ shared:

“I think whoever wins this fight is definitely the best in the world in this sport. But Rodtang and Superlek aren’t on the same level of legends like Buakaw and Saenchai. That’s just my opinion. Those guys were different.”

Check out the interview below:

Veterans Buakaw and Saenchai were penciled in to clash in March outside of ONE but in the lead-up was scrapped for a still-unknown reason. Recent reports, however, said the match would happen before the year ends.

At ONE Friday Fights 34, Rodtang will defend the world title he won in August 2019 for the sixth time.

He was last in action in May in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

Rodtang knocked out Mexican Edgar Tabares in the second round to retain his world title and improve to an impressive 14-1 record under ONE.

Out to end his reign is Superlek, who is making his fifth fighting appearance for this year alone. His last outing was in July, where he beat Russian Tagir Khalilov by technical knockout in the second round of their catchweight Muay Thai battle.