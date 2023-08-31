Rodtang says football was his first love as a kid: “I’m good with this sport”

Before becoming a Muay Thai superstar, Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s first love was football.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is scheduled for a return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on September 22 as he is set to square off with one of the promotion’s most feared strikers, Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Fans have been clamoring for a clash between Rodtang and Superlek inside the Circle. They’ll finally get it at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek. But first, ‘The Iron Man’ sat down to discuss his younger years on CUTZRADIO. Rodtang shared his love for football and the success he found in the sport at an early age.

“I played football when I was a kid and I’m good with this sport,” Rodtang said. I love to play every sport available in my school. I used to be a football player in a local team. Our team took third place in the provincial tournament. And I got 60 baht as a reward.”

It’s safe to say that Rodtang would have been amazing in any sport he chose, but fight fans are undeniably happy that he went with Muay Thai. At 26 years old, ‘The Iron Man’ already has an incredible 271 career wins, including a 12-fight win streak in the art of eight limbs under the ONE Championship banner.

So far, ‘The Iron Man’ has made it all look relatively easy, but that won’t be the case when he meets fellow ONE world champion Superlek inside the Mecca of Muay Thai. ‘The Kicking Machine’ also boasts an undefeated Muay Thai record in ONE, dispatching eight straight opponents.

During that run, he also captured the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, meaning a win over Rodtang this month could make him a two-sport world champion.

You can catch ONE Friday Fights live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.