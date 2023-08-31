Rodtang opens as betting favorite over fellow Thai superstar Superlek ahead of highly anticipated showdown

Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon opened as a betting favorite in his highly anticipated showdown with fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 next month.

‘The Iron Man’ will put the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the line against ‘The Kicking Machine’ in the headlining contest at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

This will mark the sixth defense of Rodtang of the world title he bagged in August 2019.

In a report on the South China Morning Post, online sportsbook, Bovada, offered opening odds of -150 for the Jitmuangnon Gym standout, with Superlek placed as the underdog at +115.

Rodtang, who is the concurrent ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and No. 1 Muay Thai contender in the division, has long been asked by fans to fight Superlek as they are expecting a highly competitive and explosive contest.

The two were originally set to face off back in March for Superlek’s kickboxing gold, but in the lead-up to the showdown, Rodtang had to pull out because of an injury.

With the fight finally pushing through, fans are divided on who will emerge victorious.

Rodtang was last in action in May in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. He knocked out Mexican Edgar Tabares in the second round to retain the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title and improve his record in the promotion to 14-1.

For his part, Superlek will be making his fifth fight appearance in ONE for this year alone. He fought and won in January, March, June and July and is looking to add Rodtang to his list of conquered foes in their scheduled showdown. He boasts an impressive record of 11-1.