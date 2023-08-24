Denice Zamboanga says Stamp Fairtex needs to watch out for Ham Seo Hee’s counter striking

Speaking from experience, Filipino atomweight mixed martial arts fighter Denice Zamboanga has some sage advice to friend Stamp Fairtex ahead of her upcoming fight against veteran South Korean Ham Seo Hee.

The 26-year-old T-Rex MMA Training Center affiliate has twice fought Ham Seo Hee, who is set to battle Stamp for the interim ONE atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Denice Zamboanga spoke of the tendency of Ham Seo Hee for counter strikes which the Fairtex Gym standout must be mindful of, saying:

“So that’s what she usually does. She’ll just wait for you to attack. She’ll wait for her opponents to strike before she goes on an attack of her own.”

Check out the interview below:

Stamp, a former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing queen, will try to become a three-sport world champion at ONE Fight Night 14.

She is coming off a rousing second-round knockout (body kick) victory over American Alyse Anderson in her last fight in May at ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

Apart from earning a shot at the interim atomweight world title, the winning performance also saw Stamp receive a $50,000 performance bonus.

Ham Seo Hee, for her part, raced to her third straight victory in ONE last March, winning over Japan’s Itsuki Hirata by unanimous decision. The win solidified the Team Mad affiliate’s standing as a contender in the division.

‘Hamzzang’ won both of her matches against Zamboanga previously by decisions

ONE Fight Night 14 is to happen at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.