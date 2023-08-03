WATCH: Stamp Fairtex destroys Bi Nguyen’s body with explosive knees

No. 1 ranked women’s atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex has one of the most iconic and versatile weapons in her arsenal that she uses with great effect: her knees.

The Thai superstar had previously scored big when she fought under Muay Thai rules at the start of her career in ONE Championship. She was known for delivering high-voltage knees, kicks, punches, and elbows to debilitate opponents from any range, whether it was on the outside or up close and personal.

Like the aggressive and competitive fighter she is, Stamp transferred some of her Muay Thai skills into the world of MMA along with an aptitude for grappling.

In her second MMA bout, Stamp was able to display her well-roundedness in an atomweight showdown against California native Bi Nguyen at ONE: Masters of Fate in November 2019.

While Nguyen displayed true resilience and grit, her performance was overshadowed by Stamp’s ferocity and winding knee shots.

Check out highlights of Stamp’s brutal knees to the body below:

Stamp Fairtex has become a difficult fighter to manage, and with all her skill sets fans can’t imagine anyone else beating her except ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee, whom she lost to by submission last year.

No.2 ranked atomweight Ham Seo Hee, however, is hoping to be another MMA fighter to stop Stamp and capture the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title, which they will fight for on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down live and for free at Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.