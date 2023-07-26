Stamp Fairtex enlists aid of southpaws to prepare for dangerous Ham Seo Hee

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex is set to collide with South Korean southpaw Ham Seo Hee in September for the ONE interim atomweight mixed martial arts world title, and she is preparing accordingly.

She, in particular, has enlisted the help of left-handed fighters within her team to be able to effectively handle the game that ‘Hamzzang’ will be bringing at ONE Fight Night 14 in Singapore.

Stamp shared that part of her preparation for the fight is working with southpaws in their camp like Jihin Radzuan, Anita Karim, and Yodkaikaew ‘Y2K’ Fairtex, saying:

“My partner Jihin, Anita, Y2K, everyone is a southpaw.”

Watch the interview below:

ONE Championship is holding an interim atomweight world title clash as reigning division queen Angela Lee remains on a self-imposed break for personal reasons.

25-year-old Stamp, the former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, is determined to add the MMA gold in the division to her list of accomplishments.

She took a first stab at it in March last year as the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion but lost by submission in the second round to Lee.

Stamp has since racked up three straight victories, the last one being a second-round KO of American Alyse Anderson in ONE’s first live on-ground event in the United States in May.

For her part, Ham Seo Hee earned a spot in the interim clash by winning her third straight victory in the promotion back in March. The 36-year-old veteran defeated Japan’s Itsuki Hirata by unanimous decision to keep her ONE record spotless at 3-0.

Her first two victories were both over Filipino Denice Zamboanga by decision.