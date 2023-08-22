Denice Zamboanga says Stamp Fairtex’s power serves as equalizer: “She’s really a deadly striker”

Women’s atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga believes her close friend Stamp Fairtex has one distinct advantage over Ham Seo Hee in their impending world title match.

Stamp will face Ham for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘The Menace’ said Stamp fights with pure unrelenting aggression and that forward pressure is what fuels the incredible power behind her strikes.

Zamboanga said:

“I can say Stamp’s advantage is her aggression. We can always see how aggressive she is during her fights. Of course, there’s her power. She has power behind her punches, behind her kicks. Her kicks are also accurate, so she’s a really deadly striker.”

See the interview below:

Before jumping into mixed martial arts, Stamp began her professional career in Muay Thai and it’s this deep base that developed her terrifying striking power.

Stamp once held the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles simultaneously before she fully transitioned into mixed martial arts. The Thai megastar has a total of 12 MMA fights, all of which were fought under ONE Championship, and has an impressive 10-2 record with six finishes.

Her latest win was a master class on how to use Muay Thai in the multi-faceted sport. Stamp was utterly dominant in her match against Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver this past May.

Stamp dictated the match with striking and she used her Muay Thai to ultimately put Anderson down. After escaping from the clinch, Stamp launched a brutal body kick that quickly folded the American star for the second-round knockout win.

Ham, however, will pose a different threat to Stamp.

The South Korean star is one of the most decorated women’s fighters of all time and has won championships in Rizin, Jewels, and Road FC.

ONE Fight Night 14 is ONE Championship’s ninth Amazon card of the year and will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.