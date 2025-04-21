  • home icon
  • Denice Zamboanga says teammates went all out to back her world title quest: “They sacrificed their fights for me”

By Craig Pekios
Modified Apr 21, 2025 08:01 GMT
Denice Zamboanga's ONE world title victory was made all the more possible by those who have sacrificed to help her achieve her dreams.

In January, 'The Menace' finally captured her first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold, defeating Alyona Rassohyna via a second-round TKO at ONE 170 to claim the ONE interim atomweight MMA world championship.

It was a sensational performance and one that showed the world that Denice Zamboanga is ready to take on the absolute best in the fight game.

During an appearance on Atleta Filipina, 'The Menace' spoke about not only the sacrifices she's made to get here, but the ones her teammates have made to help her along the way.

"My team is very supportive in training," Zamboanga said. "And when I have a fight, they really sacrifice a lot. My brother, as well as my partner, are both fighters as well. So when I fight, they don’t accept any fights just to train me. They sacrifice their fights for me and they spend every day to help me."
Denice Zamboanga faces Stamp Fairtex in an atomweight title unification clash at ONE 173

Now that she's an interim champion, Denice Zamboanga's next task is to turn that belt into undisputed gold. She'll have the chance to do exactly that on Friday, Aug. 1, when ONE Championship heads back to The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado—for ONE 173 inside Ball Arena.

There, Zamboanga will step into the main event spotlight for a unification clash with reigning ONE atomweight MMA world titleholder, Stamp Fairtex.

Originally, the two were scheduled to tussle at ONE 167 in June. Sadly, Stamp suffered a torn meniscus, forcing her to bow out of the bout and undergo surgery.

With Stamp well on her way back to the Circle, fans are chomping at the bit to see who will emerge as the undisputed queen of ONE's most talent-rich division.

For more details on ONE 173 on Friday, Aug. 1 in Denver, Colorado, visit ONE Championship’s official website and stay up to date via the promotion’s social media channels.

