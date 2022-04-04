"Honda and Chucks" - Denice Zamboanga shows off her style on Instagram and fans are loving her vibe

Sundays are best spent treating ourselves to something relaxing. For ONE atomweight Denice Zamboanga, that means taking a ride in style.

On Instagram, ‘The Lycan Queen’ posted a photo of her leaning on a bike. In the caption, she wrote:

“Sunday ride 🏍”

The comment section is filled with fans sharing fire emojis to show their appreciation for her hobby. One fan even applauded her style:

“A fighter and a rider. Honda n chucks 💪👌”

If there was any doubt about Zamboanga riding the bike, she made sure to erase it by sharing a video of her in action.

Meanwhile, some fans have not forgotten that Denice Zamboanga figured in an epic war just a week prior at ONE X. One fan wished her well, saying:

“Hope you're recovering well 🙏 blessed Sunday”

Denice Zamboanga picks up the pieces after ONE X

Denice Zamboanga suffered a second straight defeat to Ham Seo Hee on March 26 at ONE X, the 10-year anniversary showcase of ONE Championship.

The loss dropped her to third in the rankings, pushing a dream match with Angela Lee a little further out of her reach for now.

Zamboanga burst onto the scene in December 2019 by defeating promising young upstart Jihin Radzuan in her promotional debut. She quickly followed it up with a win over former world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi to earn a shot at Angela Lee’s crown.

Unfortunately, the global pandemic prevented the match from materializing immediately. Later, it was revealed that Lee was pregnant with her first child, pushing a match between the two even further down the pipeline.

She later urged Lee to vacate her world title, which did not sit well with the champ. Zamboanga was later selected to compete in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship to crown a new number one contender for Lee upon her return.

Zamboanga lost in the quarterfinals to Ham in a controversial split decision that was reviewed and upheld. Her first loss clearly stung, but she remained confident that she should have won it.

At ONE X, she failed to assert her will and fell to Ham convincingly. Critics rained hard on her for failing to deliver, but she has accepted her fate and is just thankful for coming out of the bout without injuries.

Her latest setback has put her on a tough uphill road back to the top, but it looks like she is dusting herself off from the loss and is ready to start climbing.

Edited by John Cunningham