Denice Zamboanga wants to see Angela Lee and Danielle Kelly fight

Denice Zamboanga has had her fair share of beef, but she’s now on the outside looking in.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Filipina star admitted that she’s been loving the feud between ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee and grappling sensation Danielle Kelly.

Lee, who once bickered with Zamboanga, and Kelly have been in a verbal rivalry since July following the submission grappler’s declaration that she would submit the atomweight queen in a match.

The feud has since reached climactic levels, with both Kelly and Lee throwing shots at each other during the joint press conference between ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video in Los Angeles.

Zamboanga said that while the squabbling between Kelly and Lee doesn’t directly affect her, she does want the two to ultimately face each other and have a match inside the circle.

“It doesn’t affect me at all unless it’s me who they are referring to. But I wanna see this fight!”

During the press conference, Kelly said that she’d gladly accept a fight with Lee and that she’s been submitting grapplers way before she entered ONE Championship.

“I won't be opposed to it, but I'm a jiu-jitsu person so I've been focusing on like, legit grapplers. But [if] they [ONE] were to give me that match, I'll take it in a heartbeat.”

Lee, on the other hand, willingly accepted Kelly’s taunts and told the Silver Fox BJJ fighter to step inside the cage with her.

“You know, I’m very confident in who I am. And if she wants to test herself, what’s the best way to test yourself than to go woman to woman? Step in the cage with me, put on your gloves. Let’s go."

Denice Zamboanga wants a mixed-rules bout against Danielle Kelly

Denice Zamboanga, the No.3-ranked women’s atomweight contender, has established herself as one of the best grapplers in her division, and she used her aggressive and grind-out wrestling style to capture three wins inside the circle.

Although she fights under ONE Championship’s MMA roster, Zamboanga said she’d gladly accept a mixed-rules bout if it was ever offered to her and she already has an opponent in mind.

In the same ONE interview, Zamboanga said that she sees herself fighting Kelly in an MMA-submission grappling mixed-rules bout.

“I’ve never fought yet under mixed rules but there’s no harm in trying. I want to challenge myself.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard