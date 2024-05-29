Denice Zamboanga wants a shot at interim gold vs 'anyone from the ranking' if Stamp's return is pushed back

ONE women's atomweight MMA star Denice Zamboanga was on the cusp of getting her first-ever shot at a ONE world title at ONE 167 on June 7. However, an untimely injury to women's atomweight MMA world champ Stamp Fairtex during training camp derailed their clash.

With Stamp currently undergoing physical therapy after a successful surgery on May 20, which could delay her return, 'The Menace' still holds on to the belief that she is worthy of being a ONE world champion and is now eyeing interim champion status.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Denice Zamboanga said:

"Hopefully when I get the win on June 7, I hope ONE Championship will introduce an interim [world title[ so the atomweight division doesn't have to wait too long. Anyone from the ranking in the division."

As the No.2-ranked fighter in the division, Zamboanga has earned her way to challenging for ONE Championship gold after posting a record of 5-2 and winning her last two fights.

As to who she will face inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, her new opponent will be Noelle Grandjean - a dangerous striker who is confident wherever the fight goes.

Denice Zamboanga opens up on possible game plan against Noelle Grandjean

Zamboanga knew that she would have to lean on her wrestling to avoid an all-out firefight on the feet against Stamp and she believes that also applies against Grandjean.

She told the South China Morning Post:

"I actually didn't change a lot with my training but the game plan is not that different because I saw her last fight before and I saw her recent fight. I saw her opponent dominate her in wrestling and that's my advantage. I think I could use my wrestling to dominate her."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.