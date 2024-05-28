  • home icon
  • "I could use my wrestling to dominate her" - Denice Zamboanga believes she has the edge over Noelle Grandjean on the canvas

"I could use my wrestling to dominate her" - Denice Zamboanga believes she has the edge over Noelle Grandjean on the canvas

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified May 28, 2024 09:35 GMT
Denice Zamboanga (left) and Noelle Grandjean (right) clash at ONE 167. [Photos via: ONE Championship]

ONE women's atomweight MMA star Denice Zamboanga was on track to challenge for the division's world title, but that will have to wait once again. At ONE 167, 'The Menace' will now face Noelle Grandjean in the undercard, and Zamboanga is prepared for the sudden change of assignment.

In a conversation with the South China Morning Post, Denice Zamboanga stated:

"I actually didn't change a lot with my training but the game plan is not that different because I saw her last fight before and I saw her recent fight. I saw her opponent dominate her in wrestling and that's my advantage. I think I could use my wrestling to dominate her."
Zamboanga's wrestling skills certainly has made her one of the most respected competitors in her division which led her to winning five out of her seven fights under ONE Championship.

As to why Grandjean will suddenly be Zamboanga's opponent on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex sustained a knee injury during training camp two weeks ago. She has since underwent surgery and is attending physical therapy sessions.

Denice Zamboanga sends her love to Stamp

The former Fairtex Training Center training partners have maintained a close friendship despite Zamboanga striking out on her own and being ready to throw down with Stamp.

In light of Stamp's injury, Denice Zamboanga took to social media to console the ONE world champ:

"Let's pray for a faster recovery for our champ. We didn't expect these things to happen. Thank you to all your messages, I'm doing okay. I'm thankful that ONE Championship & Khun Chatri [Sityodtong] has given me a chance to still fight on June 7."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

