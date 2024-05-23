"Let's pray for a fast recovery" - Denice Zamboanga sends her warmest wishes to Stamp after injury blow

Second-ranked atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga wishes ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex a speedy recovery. That's after the Thai picked up an injury that forced her out of their ONE 167 headliner contest.

On Tuesday, the promotion confirmed on its website that the three-sport queen was out of the June 7 spectacle after she tore the meniscus in her left knee last week during the final stages of her fight camp.

The Fairtex Training Center successfully passed her surgery on Monday, May 20, and is now undergoing physical therapy to get back in shape.

Despite the unfortunate turn of events, 'The Menace' has no qualms about missing out on a career-first world title shot.

The 27-year-old took to Facebook to share a message to the defending queen. She posted:

"Let's pray for a faster recovery for our champ. We didn't expect these things to happen. Thank you to all your messages, I'm doing okay. I'm thankful that ONE Championship & Khun Chatri [Sityodtong] has given me a chance to still fight on June 7."

Denice Zamboanga's post continued:

"We will not give up on this dream. We will still continue working hard to get the chance to fight for the Championship again. God has purpose on everything. Just keep on trusting him."

Denice Zamboanga to face Noelle Grandjean at ONE 167

As a result, the No. 2-ranked Denice Zamboanga will now face French-Thai athlete Noelle Grandjean in a three-round atomweight MMA fight that will serve as the curtain raiser of ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena.

Additionally, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title showdown between defending king Tawanchai PK Saenchai and No. 3-ranked 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut will headline the card, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on June 7.

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can tune in to the event for free.