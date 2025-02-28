Denis Puric leaning toward Rodtang beating Takeru at ONE 172 in Japan: “I'm just a bigger fan”

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric isn't shy about where his loyalties lie ahead of the highly anticipated showdown between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 in Japan. It's more than favoritism - it's respect earned the hard way, when Puric experienced Rodtang's ferocity firsthand.

The Canadia-Serbian striker made it clear that he is firmly in Rodtang's corner, even as he's eyeing both men as future opponents.

"Yeah, I think I'm just a bigger fan of Rodtang. I want him to win for sure. But I also want to fight both of them."

With his fearless fighting style, indestructible jaw, and relentless forward pressure, Rodtang gas become an international fan favorite and evidently, Puric's as well.

"I can't wait to watch it" - Denis Puric looking forward to watching Takeru measure up to former rival Rodtang at ONE 172

The upcoming fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa is a highly-anticipated fight on all fronts, but there is an extra layer of intrigue for Denis Puric, who sees it as a litmus test for his own skills.

With an interest in going up against Takeru in the future, Puric is eager to see how the Japanese superstar measures up to the same relentless pressure that overwhelmed him in the Circle.

"I'm excited for this fight. I'm also looking to fight Takeru, so I want to see how he looks against Rodtang compared to how I looked," Puric said. "I'm very excited to see that fight, and I can't wait to watch it, man, for sure."

While Denis Puric is rooting for the Thai legend, it's less about who wins and more about how they handle each other.

Rather than just a spectator's thrill, Puric has got his eyes on both men as future opponents. And as he watches them duke it out at ONE 172, he'll be taking notes, preparing for the day he steps onto the world stage with either one of them.

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang will take place in the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23. Tickets are available here.

