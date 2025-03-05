Denis Puric has message for Masaaki Noiri ahead of Tawanchai fight at ONE 172: "I think you'll be fine"

Veteran contender Denis Puric is looking forward to the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title match between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri on March 23 at ONE 172 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ahead of this championship battle, Sportskeeda MMA interviewed Puric to discuss the match and offer advice for the Japanese contender when he steps inside the ring against the ONE featherweight Muay Thai king.

'The Bosnian Menace' said that Noiri should look out for Tawanchai's calf kicks, and as long as he does that, he'll stack up well alongside the Thai icon:

"I guess look out for those calf kicks. Gotta learn how to avoid them, and I think you'll be fine."

The Thai superstar's calf kicks have been one of his most notorious attacks that inflict the most damage against his opponents.

A great example of this was when he stopped Jamal Yusupov with a vicious calf kick in the opening round during their world title match in February 2023.

That kick ended the match in just 49 seconds and caused an injury to the Turkish contender.

Denis Puric says that Tawanchai should be careful against Masaaki Noiri in kickboxing rules at ONE 172

The 39-year-old athlete also gave a caution to Tawanchai during the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA. According to Puric, he should be extra careful against him because Noiri is well-versed in the rules of kickboxing.

Furthermore, the Team CSK representative reiterated that it will be a different feel for Tawanchai since he is more used in competing under the art of eight limbs' ruleset:

"He's stepping into their world right? It's different. It's like, if I went into boxing right now, I would get killed over there, right? Bro, it's a different world."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via PPV at watch.onefc.com. The event goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

