Denis Puric warns Tawanchai not to underestimate hometown bet Masaaki Noiri in Japan: “He’s stepping into their world”

39-year-old Muay Thai veteran 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric of Canada says reigning featherweight kickboxing king Tawanchai PK Saenchai should not take his next opponent for granted.

Tawanchai is set to face Japanese star and former two-division K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri in the latter's home turf in Japan, and Puric believes this could be a recipe for disaster for the Thai star.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Puric warned Tawanchai that Noiri may have the homecourt advantage in this upcoming contest.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"He’s stepping into their world right? It's different. It's like, if I went into the boxing right now, I would get killed over there, right? Bro, it's a different world."

Stepping into hostile enemy territory is certainly a tall task, but if there's anyone who can do it, certainly Tawanchai is the man to do it.

Puric nevertheless is excited to witness such a big fight in the world's largest martial arts organization, and fans won't have to wait long to witness Tawanchai and Masaaki Noiri trade leather in the Circle.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri battle for interim kickboxing gold at ONE 172 in Japan

ONE featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to face Japanese star Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

The two face off at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com, or visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch.

