WATCH: A comprehensive breakdown of Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s genius against Petchmorakot Petchyindee in Singapore

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship has become synonymous with Tawanchai PK Saenchai ever since he claimed the intricately crafted hardware by defeating a legendary Thai compatriot.

This monumental feat occurred when the rising star defeated Petchmorakot Petchyindee in a grueling five-round battle to secure his place at the top of the division during the main event at ONE 161, held at Singapore Indoor Stadium in September 2022.

A recent Instagram post offers a special breakdown of Tawanchai's performance against Petchmorakot, giving fans a closer look at the fight:

From the outset, both strikers displayed mutual respect for each other's skills and power. However, Tawanchai soon took control, utilizing sharp teeps, powerful low kicks, and stinging left hands.

The action escalated in the third round, as the two warriors pursued the knockout. In a dramatic fourth round, Petchmorakot fought back, pushing Tawanchai across the Circle.

Yet, Tawanchai's signature kicks and left hooks spelled the difference in the final minutes, earning him the judges' unanimous decision and the gold.

Most recently, Tawanchai kept his grip on the throne by obliterating Superbon in their highly anticipated rematch at ONE 170 this past January.

Tawanchai suits up for kickboxing action at ONE 172

Now, Tawanchai is set to return to action at ONE 172 on March 23, where he will face Japanese star Masaaki Noiri at the iconic Saitama Super Arena for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

While he's best known for his Muay Thai prowess, Tawanchai is also a force in kickboxing. In 2023, he made a statement with back-to-back wins over Davit Kiria and 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

With history on the line, Tawanchai is poised to add another remarkable chapter to his already illustrious career.

