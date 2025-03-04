“You can't deny that kid” - Denis Puric on what makes Nabil Anane a nightmare matchup for everyone

Denis Puric is one of many who have faith in Nabil Anane. The 20-year-old Algerian-Thai phenom is one of the most talented Muay Thai fighters in the world today and was crowned the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion a few weeks ago.

Anane defeated no.2-ranked contender Nico Carrillo via first-round knockout to capture the interim gold, and make history, as well as set up a highly anticipated rematch with divisional king Superlek Kiatmoo9 later this month.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Puric talked about Anane's recent performance and why he's so impressed.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"Nabil's looking f***ing amazing. He just took out Nico Carillo in a couple of minutes. You can't deny that kid. And he's so dangerous because he's so big, so long, you know. He's got long limbs, long reach. So let’s see."

Nabil Anane is set to return to action in a couple of weeks to rewrite history and claim the biggest win of his young career.

Nabil Anane to square off with Superlek Kiatmoo9 in epic rematch for undisputed title at ONE 172 in Japan

Nabil Anane is set to face Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 172, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com. Visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the Superlek vs. Nabil Anane fight as it happens.

