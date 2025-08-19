Denis Puric to push Takeru to the limit on Japanese opponent’s home turf: “I’m here to test him”

‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric is ready to play spoiler when he steps into enemy lines against Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16.The Bosnian-Canadian warrior will embrace an antagonist role against the three-division K-1 champion in flyweight kickboxing action inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena.While Puric acknowledges the exceptional talent of the Team Vasileus star, he believes his aggressive approach is tailor-made to create problems for the hometown hero.The seasoned striker has studied 'The Natural Born Krusher's' explosive style. Quite frankly, he feels quite confident that his pressure-heavy game can neutralize the Japanese sensation's advantages.&quot;Takeru is one of the best in the game — fast, explosive, and dangerous. I respect what he's done, but I'm here to test him and show him my style,&quot; Puric told ONE Championship.Denis Puric’s respectful yet confident assessment reflects his understanding of the magnitude of this showdown for both fighters.Meanwhile, Takeru enters this bout desperate to bounce back from his devastating first-round knockout loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172 in March.For Puric, this represents the perfect storm of opportunity. His relentless in-your-face approach troubled even Rodtang during their epic three-round war at ONE 167, ultimately falling by unanimous decision.But against Takeru, Puric is confident he can get the job done, regardless of his opponent's hometown advantage. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDenis Puric honored to face Takeru in JapanDespite entering hostile territory, Denis Puric embraces the historical significance of competing in the country with a rich martial arts history.‘The Bosnian Menace’ said in the same interview:&quot;It's an honor. Japan is the birthplace of so many legends in kickboxing, so to fight here is special. I've always respected the history, and now I get to add my name to it.”As far as Puric is concerned, beating the No.2-ranked Takeru would represent the biggest victory of his career and would put him right back on the hunt for 26 pounds of gold.Keep up with Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on ONE 173.