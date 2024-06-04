Denis Puric says conditioning won't be an issue in high-stakes showdown with Rodtang: "I see myself winning"

Second-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Denis Puric vows to be in the best shape for arguably the biggest fight of his career at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. The Bosnian Menace' will switch back to kickboxing, where he'll take on global superstar Rodtang 'The Iron Man' Jitmuangnon in a three-round non-title bout on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Appearing in an interview on OG Frequencies' YouTube channel, Puric addressed running out of steam in his close unanimous decision win over Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21 in April:

"I see myself winning. It's just confidence. I've been working hard. My last fight, I got a bit gassed out in the end. Plus, my age, it's a bit harder to get into shape."

He added:

"I took the right approach and I hired a strength and conditioning coach. Honestly, it's the best I've felt since my Bellator fight in 2011."

Denis Puric pieced up Smith in their epic slugfest, particularly in the second round when he dropped the Brit twice. However, he was visibly winded in the final round, but still made it to the final bell and got the judges' nod.

Obviously, a mishap like that will prove fatal, especially against Rodtang, who pushes the pedal to the metal the entire fight.

Denis Puric says it's time to walk the talk against Rodtang

Denis Puric raised a ton of eyebrows when he relentlessly called out Rodtang, one of the most feared fighters in combat sports today.

When he finally got the fight, the 39-year-old amped the ante with some vicious trash talk.

With just a few days left before they finally share the ring, Puric says the time for talk is over. The Team CSK standout told ONE Championship:

"I've said a lot, I've shared my thoughts about him in the past. Everything has been spoken. Next week we fight. And my performance will be my final words. I'm gonna be in the ring with two gloves on and I'll let it do the talking."

ONE 167 will air live in US primetime on July 7, free of charge for those with an active Prime Video subscription in North America.