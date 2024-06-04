"It doesn't matter" - War-ready Denis Puric says he'll fight Rodtang anywhere, anytime

Denis Puric is not the kind of competitor who backs down from a challenge or retreats when facing adversity. The 39-year-old veteran is nothing if not battle tested, and if there's one thing we know about him, it's that he lives for the striking arts and competition.

With that being said, he would appear to be a perfect opponent for someone like Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has had countless fights where he has had to chase opponents around the cage after they refuse to engage with him. Puric isn't going to be like that, especially after everything that he has had to say about 'The Iron Man' as of late.

He made this fight happen by calling for it following his win over Jacob Smith last year and he got it. The two men will clash in a kickboxing bout in the co-main event of ONE 167 on June 7.

In an interview with OG Frequencies, he made it perfectly clear that the Impact Arena can put them on whatever stage they want, it doesn't bother him:

"It doesn't matter. I'm used to both. I fought in rings, I fought in cages."

Denis Puric believes he has what it takes

This fight is more important for Denis Puric than simply competing against the biggest name in the sport. The reason that he has been pushing for this fight in particular is for two key reasons.

Puric wants to show that he is one of the best in the world by taking out a fighter of that same pedigree. He believes that 'The Iron Man' has not been taking on the biggest challenges during his title reign.

Though the Muay Thai belt will not be on the line, 'The Bosnian Menace' believes that he can push back against the champion in ways that previous opponents haven't been able to.

ONE 167 will air live in US primetime on June 7 and is free for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.