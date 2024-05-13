Denis Puric says Seksan's 'wild' high-pressure style is a double-edged sword: "He gets kind of sloppy"

ONE Championship boasts a healthy mix of up-and-coming stars and established veterans in combat sports and one recognizable name on the roster is that of Denis Puric.

'The Bosnian Menace' has fought all over the world and finally made his way to the world's largest martial arts promotion in 2022, where he has since posted a strong 3-2 record.

Due to his status as a respected figure in Muay Thai, Denis Puric has always been one to share his thoughts on his fellow stars and recently talked about the fighting style of legendary Muay Thai icon Seksan Or Kwanmuang in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

Here is what he said about 'The Man Who Yields To No One':

"He gets kind of sloppy, you know. That's one thing I see, like he, he comes with the pressure, but like, he gets sloppy, man. He's a wild man."

Puric's comments certainly have reason as Seksan has been in a handful of firefights throughout his 280-fight career, winning 200 of them in impressive fashion plus a ONE Championship record of 8-1 with a big knockout of Isaac Araya in 2023.

Denis Puric set for high-stakes kickboxing bout with Rodtang Jitmuangnon

The Team CSK fighter is set to bring his veteran fight IQ back into the Circle on June 7 at ONE 167 as he takes on Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing bout.

Denis Puric sees their bout inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand as an extremely important one as he believes that it will eventually lead to him challenging 'The Iron Man' for the flyweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.