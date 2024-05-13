  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Denis Puric says Seksan's 'wild' high-pressure style is a double-edged sword: "He gets kind of sloppy"

Denis Puric says Seksan's 'wild' high-pressure style is a double-edged sword: "He gets kind of sloppy"

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified May 13, 2024 11:27 GMT
Denis Puric (left) Seksan (right) [Photos via: ONE Championship]
Denis Puric (left) Seksan (right) [Photos via: ONE Championship]

ONE Championship boasts a healthy mix of up-and-coming stars and established veterans in combat sports and one recognizable name on the roster is that of Denis Puric.

'The Bosnian Menace' has fought all over the world and finally made his way to the world's largest martial arts promotion in 2022, where he has since posted a strong 3-2 record.

Due to his status as a respected figure in Muay Thai, Denis Puric has always been one to share his thoughts on his fellow stars and recently talked about the fighting style of legendary Muay Thai icon Seksan Or Kwanmuang in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

Here is what he said about 'The Man Who Yields To No One':

"He gets kind of sloppy, you know. That's one thing I see, like he, he comes with the pressure, but like, he gets sloppy, man. He's a wild man."
youtube-cover

Puric's comments certainly have reason as Seksan has been in a handful of firefights throughout his 280-fight career, winning 200 of them in impressive fashion plus a ONE Championship record of 8-1 with a big knockout of Isaac Araya in 2023.

Denis Puric set for high-stakes kickboxing bout with Rodtang Jitmuangnon

The Team CSK fighter is set to bring his veteran fight IQ back into the Circle on June 7 at ONE 167 as he takes on Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing bout.

Denis Puric sees their bout inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand as an extremely important one as he believes that it will eventually lead to him challenging 'The Iron Man' for the flyweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी