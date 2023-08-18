ONE Friday Fights 29 full results: Seksan sleeps Araya, gains $100,000 contract from ONE Championship

Seksan Or Kwanmuang couldn’t have wished for a better way to wrap up his fifth outing on ONE Friday Fights this August 18.

The Or Kwanmuang athlete smashed his way to a fifth consecutive win via second-round knockout on the promotion’s 29th weekly offering inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Along with the highlight-reel finish, the 34-year-old earned himself a US$100,000 contract to compete on the global stage of ONE Championship next – where he will look to carry on his positive run of momentum.

‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ did not come out of the floodgates attempting to turn it into a brawl against debuting Spanish superstar, Isaac Araya. Instead, he allowed his opponent to gain a false sense of confidence whenever he advanced.

Needless to say, that decision delivered the goods as the four-time Muay Thai World Champion soon found plenty of ways to counter and sting the oncoming striker. Everything connected with precision and power, be it his elbows or punches.

With momentum on his side, Seksan took control of the 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai duel at the start of the second, dropping his guard and firing away with his varied arsenal.

In a matter of seconds, he dropped his competitor with a left that sent him down for the count. As Araya regained his footing, the Thai waited patiently, possibly planning for a final salvo of strikes to wrap up the tie.

True enough, when the referee resumed the fight, Seksan zeroed in on the Spanish dynamo, unloading with a barrage of fists, elbows, and a final straight right that powered him to a statement win at ONE Friday Fights 29.

Final result: Seksan Or Kwanmuang defeats Isaac Araya via KO (right punch) at 0:46 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 140 lbs)

The Thai firecracker, who upped his record to 198-74 with the knockout, hopes to continue his streak of wins on the grandest stage of them all when he returns next.

ONE Friday Fights 29 full results

Seksan Or Kwanmuang defeats Isaac Araya via KO (right punch) at 0:46 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 140 lbs)

Duangsompong Jitmuangnon defeats Paidang Kiatsongrit via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Komawut FA Group defeats Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree via majority decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 143 lbs)

Pethuahin Jitmuangnon defeats Pongsiri Sor Jor Wichitpadriew via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 128 lbs)

Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang defeats Surachai Sor Sommai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 126 lbs)

Face Erawan defeats Petrapha Sor Sopit via majority decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 122 lbs)

Fariyar Aminipour defeats Pongsiri PK Saenchai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Elbrus Osmanov defeats Wail Karroumi via unanimous decision (kickboxing – bantamweight)

Rambong Sor Therapat defeats Noelisson Silva via TKO (corner stoppage) at 3:00 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 128 lbs)

Yu Yau Pui defeats Celest Hansen via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Agilan Thani defeats Magomedmurad Khasaev via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:14 of round two (MMA – welterweight)

Chayan Oorzhak defeats Andrey Chelbaev via TKO (referee stoppage) at 5:00 of round two (MMA – flyweight)