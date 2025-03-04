Denis Puric says Superlek need not make any adjustments for Nabil Anane rematch: "Just fight the way he fought last time"

Denis Puric believes Superlek Kiatmoo9 doesn't need to make any drastic changes to his usual flair to guarantee another win over Nabil Anane in their hotly anticipated rematch at ONE 172.

'The Kicking Machine' runs it back with the Thai-Algerian phenom in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification matchup inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

The last time the pair met inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, the reigning two-sport world champion handed the rising star his first and only promotional loss inside just 123 seconds.

However, Anane's form since that defeat has led many to believe that he does have what it takes to avenge his defeat to Superlek and be crowned as the undisputed king of the division.

While Denis Puric doesn't totally wipe out that theory, the Bosnian-Canadian veteran believes Superlek will have the advantage on his end as he already has a blueprint to chop down the six-foot-four striker.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'The Bosnian Menance' said:

"[Superlek, he needs to] just fight the way he fought the last time. Man, he knows what to do. I think he's got to go to the body because there's no point of f**king going to the head."

Superlek vs. Nabil Anane will be one of five world title fights set for the promotion's epic card in Saitama, Japan. Fans who don't want to miss any of the action can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV at watch.onefc.com.

Denis Puric set for return at ONE Friday Fights 100

On his end, Denis Puric is out to put an end to his winless run to bed when he hops back into action at ONE Friday Fights 100 on Friday, March 14.

The 39-year-old slugger meets Thai fan-favorite Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in a flyweight Muay Thai joust inside the Lumpinee Stadium.

Puric heads into this pivotal fixture off a no contest battle against Algerian phenom Elias Mahmoudi (Mahmoudi's win was overturned as he tested positive for a banned substance) and a loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Jaosuayai, on the other hand, hopes to make it big and secure a fourth successive triumph in the promotion.

He beat Puengluang Baanramba, Suriyanlek Por Yenying, and Yodlekpet Or Atchariya on the trot after losing to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in April last year.

