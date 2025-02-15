Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis: Full video highlights

The highly anticipated Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis clash on Friday night at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City has etched its place in boxing history. The 12-round showdown saw Berinchyk defend his WBO lightweight title against the unbeaten Davis.

'The Businessman' delivered a commanding performance to secure victory, ending Berinchyk’s unbeaten run with relentless aggression from the outset. Here are some of the defining moments from the Berinchyk vs. Davis showdown.

Check out Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis making their way into the arena:

From the outset, Davis pressed forward, using feints to gauge Berinchyk before landing a partial jab to the body. Despite a warning for pushing, he controlled the pace, sneaking in a counter uppercut. Though clean shots were limited, Davis had the edge in the opening round.

The second round was messy, with frequent clinching and minimal clean shots. Davis landed a sharp counter right and a check hook while Berinchyk struggled to mount any effective offense. Both fighters were warned for excessive holding.

In the third round, Davis focused on body shots, landing a sharp left that dropped Berinchyk. Though Berinchyk beat the count and regained his footing, Davis kept the pressure on, connecting with clean shots and probing with combinations.

Entering the fourth round, Berinchyk’s nose was bloodied, and he struggled to land anything meaningful. 'The Businessman' continued to pick his shots, landing a sharp counter left and a straight right to the body. Then, a crushing left to the midsection sent Berinchyk down for the second time—this time for good. The referee waved it off at 1:45.

Check out the crowning moment of Keyshawn Davis claiming the WBO lightweight title:

