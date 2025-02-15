Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis: Full results

The much-anticipated Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis showdown headlined the fight card on Friday night at The Theater inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. While the event didn’t showcase the sport’s biggest names, it more than compensated with a lineup of thrilling performances. Here’s an in-depth recap of the action, along with the full results.

In the main event, Davis delivered a dominant performance, dethroning Berinchyk to seize the WBO lightweight title with an impressive TKO victory. 'The Businessman' came out aggressive from the start, applying early pressure to Berinchyk with feints and sharp jabs. Though the opening rounds were marked by frequent clinching and sloppy exchanges, Davis gained the upper hand with cleaner shots.

After multiple warnings for excessive holding, 'The Businessman' unleashed a punishing left to the body in the third round, sending the previously undefeated Ukrainian to the canvas. Berinchyk struggled to mount any significant offense, and another devastating body shot in the fourth round floored him again. The referee stopped the fight at 1:45 in Davis' favor.

In the co-main event, Xander Zayas exhibited his mastery, extending his undefeated record to 21 wins with a hard-fought TKO victory over Slawa Spomer in their super welterweight showdown. Zayas overwhelmed the previously undefeated German with sharp combinations, punishing jabs, and relentless body shots. Spomer showed heart, briefly stunning Zayas, but he struggled to match the Puerto Rican’s precision and power.

Zayas dictated the pace, racking up damage before delivering a brutal liver shot that left him unable to continue. The referee stepped in at 2:19 of the ninth, sealing an emphatic win for Zayas.

In the featured bout, Vito Mielnicki Jr. and Connor Coyle battled through a grueling 10-round middleweight showdown that ended in a majority draw. 'The Kid' controlled the early exchanges with sharp counters, staggering Coyle with a right hand. 'White Magic,' undeterred, turned the tide with aggressive combinations and precise uppercuts despite suffering a cut from a Mielnicki Jr. punch.

Both fighters had their moments, with the Irishman landing the bigger shots late, but Coyle’s relentless pace kept it close.

Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis: Abdulah Mason, Rohan Polanco, and others emerge victorious

Main Card

Keyshawn Davis def. Denys Berinchyk by TKO at 1:45 in Round 4: WBO lightweight champion title

Xander Zayas def. Slawa Spomer by TKO at 2:01 in Round 9

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Conor Coyle - majority decision draw (96-94 Mielnicki Jr., 95-95, 95-95)

Juanmita Lopez De Jesus def. Bryan Santiago by TKO in 0:45 in Round 1

Abdulah Mason def. Manuel Jaimes by TKO at 1:53 in Round 4

Preliminary Card

Rohan Polanco def. Jean Carlos Torres by TKO at 1:47 in Round 2

Keon Davis def. Ira Johnson by TKO at 1:22 left in Round 2

Jared Anderson def. Marioas Kollias by unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 98-92)

Carlos Guerra Jr. def. Nico Ali Walsh by split decision (56-58, 58-56, 58-56)

