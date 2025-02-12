Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis purses: How much are the boxers making? Estimated and previous payouts compared

The Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis fight headlines a much-awaited fight card this weekend. Both Berinchyk and Davis are considered highly skilled pugilists. They boast the commonality of being Olympic silver medalist boxers, who've also achieved great success in the professional boxing realm. The two fighters are expected to rake in lucrative paydays for their upcoming fight.

Berinchyk's most recent professional boxing match witnessed him defeat Emanuel Navarrete via split decision to capture the vacant WBO lightweight championship. As reported by Manouk Akopyan, the CSAC (California State Athletic Commission) disclosed the fight purses for multiple fighters on that card, including Berinchyk and Navarrete.

Reportedly, Navarrete secured a $1 million disclosed purse for the fight, whereas Berinchyk's disclosed purse was $80k. Many pointed out the glaring dichotomy in the two fighters' respective payouts. Nevertheless, the consensus is that the title-winning performance has since significantly boosted Berinchyk's standing in the pro boxing dominion, which is expected to reflect in his upcoming payouts too.

Additionally, as reported by Sporty Salaries, Berinchyk bagged $50k each for his fights against Viorel Simion and Jose Sanchez. He bagged $75k against Isa Chaniev, $100k against Yvan Mendy, and $150k against Anthony Yigit.

Intriguingly, contrary to the purse reportedly disclosed by the CSAC, Sporty Salaries reported that Berinchyk bagged a $500k purse and $1.2 million overall payout for his fight against Emanuel Navarrete.

Berinchyk could reportedly secure a $500k purse and $2 million overall payout for his upcoming showdown against Keyshawn Davis.

On the other hand, Keyshawn Davis also experienced a steady rise in his paydays over the course of his professional boxing journey. Davis reportedly bagged $25k against Juan Carlos Burgos and $50k each against Anthony Yigit, Francesco Patera, and Nahir Albright.

'The Businessman' then secured $75k against Jose Pedraza and Miguel Madueno respectively. Apparently, Davis' most recent appearance inside the squared circle, his knockout win over Gustavo Daniel Lemos, saw him take home a payday of $350k.

For his upcoming fight against Denys Berinchyk, Keyshawn Davis is expected to secure a $500k purse and an overall payout of $1.2 million.

One ought to note that the aforementioned numbers are estimated/reported figures and haven't been officially confirmed. Moreover, a fighter's overall payout is generally higher than their reported/disclosed purse, owing to pay-per-view (PPV) points, bonuses, perks, etc.

Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis payouts

The Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis matchup is booked to headline a Top Rank-promoted boxing card titled, 'Strictly Business.' Their fight will have Berinchyk's WBO lightweight championship up for grabs. The event is scheduled to transpire at The Theater at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City, New York, U.S.A., on Feb. 14, 2025.

Speaking of the Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis matchup's expected payouts, it's believed that Berinchyk entering the fight as the champion has positioned him to bag a higher expected total payout of $2 million, compared to Davis' expected total payout of $1.2 million. The two aforementioned estimates would be inclusive of PPV points/shares.

Furthermore, given both fighters' growing star power in the sport, the expectation is that they'll gradually see a rise in their payouts over the course of their upcoming fights, provided that they don't suffer multiple one-sided losses that could adversely affect their future payouts.

Check out the Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis promo below:

