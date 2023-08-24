Deontay Wilder makes bold knockout prediction for Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois

This Saturday sees a major heavyweight boxing match, as WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk faces off with WBA mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois.

Despite Dubois boasting a strong 19-1 record, he is set to come into the fight as a major underdog to Usyk, who last fought a year ago, defeating Anthony Joshua for the second time.

Recently released betting odds from Bet MGM have Oleksandr Usyk as a -1000 betting favorite, while Dubois stands as a +600 underdog.

One fellow fighter who clearly feels that ‘The Cat’ will have the edge in this bout is former heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder.

In a recent video posted to YouTube, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ was asked whether he believed Usyk would knock out Dubois, and had the following to say.

“I think so too, I think so too. I think he’s gonna hit him with a knockout, eighth round knockout, once they feel each other out...you know, Dubois, he ain’t...he ain’t full of health, injury wise.”

Watch Deontay Wilder discuss Usyk vs. Dubois below.

Wilder, for his part, is widely expected to face off with Joshua in his next bout. Initially, a clash between ‘The Bronze Bomber’ and Andy Ruiz was being pursued, but Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn recently suggested that Wilder vs. Joshua will likely go down in Saudi Arabia in the near future.

Watch Eddie Hearn discuss this below.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: How do their head-to-head records stack up?

Dubois will enjoy a two-inch height advantage, as well as a slight reach advantage. He is also eleven years younger than Usyk.

Both men have fought in 20 bouts, with Oleksandr Usyk winning all of his, while Dubois has lost just one. That defeat came at the hands of Joe Joyce back in November 2020.

Despite their similar records, though, it’s fair to say that Usyk has the superior experience. He’s beaten Anthony Joshua twice, and prior to moving to heavyweight, unified the cruiserweight world titles too.

Watch a highlight of Usyk vs. Joshua 2 from August 2022 below.

