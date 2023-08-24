Deontay Wilder opens up on why he would "probably not" watch Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight

Deontay Wilder recently explained why he will not watch the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou bout.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is preparing for a boxing match against 'The Gypsy King.' The bout is set to take place on October 28, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury has hinted at a clash with 'The Predator' ever since his knockout victory over Dillian Whyte to defend his WBC title in April 2022. The bout marks Ngannou's inaugural appearance in the squared circle following his departure from the UFC in January.

The impending showdown has garnered its share of disapproval from fans who were hoping Fury would face Oleksandr Usyk for the unified heavyweight world championships.

In an interview with ES NEWS, Deontay Wilder expressed his dissatisfaction with the Fury vs. Ngannou matchup. According to 'The Bronze Bomber,' the fight won't provide much excitement. Wilder emphasized his lack of interest in watching the bout due to its exhibition-style nature:

"Probably not. I think I will be bored. I just feel like it's gonna be boring, a lot of acting, a lot of stuff going on. I don't think it's gonna be an exciting fight. The excitement about it is not the same no more."

Check out Wilder's comments below (3:40):

Deontay Wilder reveals Anthony Joshua will be his next opponent

Deontay Wilder has announced that his next fight will be against Anthony Joshua.

Following his defeat to Tyson Fury in October 2021, the 37-year-old American knockout artist has only fought once, resulting in a knockout victory over Robert Helenius. Despite this, his team maintains a strong belief in his readiness to directly face 'AJ'.

On the other hand, Joshua has maintained a more active schedule, recovering from his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk by securing a decision victory against Jermaine Franklin. This was followed by his recent triumph via a seventh-round knockout over Helenius.

During a recent interview with ES NEWS, Deontay Wilder affirmed that he would soon commence his training camp for the fight against Joshua:

"Everybody know about the Joshua situation. That is serious. That’s real. That is one that’s up next. We’re looking forward to that, I’ll be getting in camp real soon. I’ll be promoting it within the next few months or so. Finally get that showdown on."

He added:

"I think it’s gonna be a great, great fight between me and him. I’m actually working on a two-fight deal with me and Joshua, one up in Saudi Arabia and the other one up in the Motherland, Africa.”

Check out Wilder's comments below (from 4:15):