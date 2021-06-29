Deontay Wilder sends bizarre message to Tyson Fury ahead of their trilogy fight

Deontay Wilder has issued a bizarre warning to Tyson Fury as both men gear up for their trilogy fight next month.

After waiting for an announcement regarding Fury vs. Joshua since the start of the year, fans have now been left with a third fight between Fury and his long-time foe Deontay Wilder. The two men battled to a draw in their first bout in 2018, and just over a year later, Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder before finishing him via TKO.

Can Deontay Wilder win this?

A court of arbitration has ruled that the pair are contractually obliged to settle their differences, and that’s exactly what they’ll do at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 24, 2021.

In preparation for the third fight, Deontay Wilder appears to be in quite an unusual place with his training - which includes some less than stellar lifting form.

Deontay Wilder with a wild message for Tyson Fury from the gym overnight…



After his attempt, Wilder gets up and starts screaming at the camera, saying he will run Tyson Fury over like a train. 'The Bronze Bomber' takes it a step further by initiating the sound of a train leaving the station.

It’s a strange way of trying to promote a bout of this magnitude, and it’s an even stranger way of trying to get into the head of Fury, who, as we all know, tends to be the master of mind games.

Deontay Wilder should definitely believe in himself and his ability to get the job done on July 24. However, the manner in which the whole thing was booked is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of many.

It’s bound to be an entertaining showcase regardless of which way it goes because that’s the only way these two know how to fight against one another. Still, we’re talking about a blockbuster meeting that could easily have been saved until after the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury showdown was made.

Everyone knows the kind of power that Deontay Wilder can bring to the table, and he’ll be hoping to utilize that on the biggest stage of all against the man who handed him his most embarrassing defeat.

