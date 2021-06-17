3 Tyson Fury quotes that are almost too crazy to believe

Amongst all the G.O.A.T. boxer talk, there is an argument to be made for ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury. While on the surface he may not have the flash lifestyle of someone like Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, he certainly has the record to back him up. Since his professional boxing debut in 2008, Fury is unbeaten in 31 fights. The only bout that he didn’t win was a controversial draw with Deontay Wilder in 2018. Last year, he avenged this decision with a spectacular performance that culminated in a seventh round TKO victory over ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

Though perhaps the most impressive win of Fury’s career came when ‘The Gypsy King’ shocked the world in 2015, defeating Ukrainian heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko by unanimous decision - Klitschko had been a world champion for 10 years.

Achievements notwithstanding, Fury has been known to speak his mind, which has often proved controversial. Fury was nominated for the 2015 BBC Sports Personality Award but around 140,000 people signed a petition claiming that his equation of homosexuality with pedophilia should disqualify him. With this in mind, let’s take a look at three Tyson Fury quotes that are almost too crazy to believe.

#3 “It will be perfectly normal in the next 10 years to have sexual relationships with your animals” - Tyson Fury, 2016

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury

Merely six months after his historic victory over heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko, Tyson Fury took part in an off-the-cuff interview, talking while reclining on a couch. In an interview littered with expletives, ‘The Gypsy King’ casually - yet, also, it must be said, at times somewhat sarcastically - dished out his philosophy on many topics, including bestiality-

“It will be perfectly normal in the next 10 years to have sexual relationships with your animals at home, you know, your pets: your cats and dogs and all that. So, that’ll be legal…..no it’s gonna happen though isn’t it”? [Tyson Fury]

Watch the interview below:

Although it's only five years later, thankfully the UK government remains firm on the prohibition of bestiality.

#2 “I believe a woman’s best place is in the kitchen and on her back” - Tyson Fury, 2015

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury - Press Conference

In an hour-long uncut video for iFL TV prior to his fight with Klitschko, Tyson Fury further spewed his thoughts on several topics, including women. What started as a vague sexist remark towards the world heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis-Hill, ended with his attitude towards female boxers-

“I’m all for it. I’m not sexist. I believe a woman’s best place is in the kitchen and on her back. That’s my personal belief. Making me a good cup of tea, that’s what I believe.” [Tyson Fury]

Watch the interview below:

It's not yet known how much sugar Tyson Fury takes in his tea...

#1 “..all the Zionist Jewish people who own all the banks..” - Tyson Fury, 2016

Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams

Fury’s off-the-cuff interview from 2016 (mentioned and shown above) also featured the heavyweight champion’s racist views which expanded into a conspiracy theorist’s view of the world-

“Everyone do what you can, listen to the government, follow everybody like sheep. Be brainwashed, by all the Zionist Jewish people who own all the banks, all the papers, all the TV stations…” [Tyson Fury]

It would be interesting to know ‘The Gypsy King’s’ thoughts on 5G...

For all the latest news, updates and more from MMA, follow our Facebook page.

Edited by Harvey Leonard