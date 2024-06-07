Deontay Wilder slapped with restraining order after fiancee's allegations of domestic violence and abuse

Deontay Wilder was recently served with a temporary restraining order (TRO) following allegations of domestic violence made by his fiancee, Telli Swift. The reality TV star accused the former WBC heavyweight champion of physically and mentally abusing her multiple times over a span of six years.

The TRO requires Wilder to maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from both Swift and their six-year-old daughter until June 25. On that date, the couple is scheduled to appear before a judge to decide the next course of action.

According to a recent TMZ Sports report, Swift alleged that on April 15, Wilder forcibly evicted her from their Atlanta residence despite her recent surgery. Since then, she and their daughter have been residing in their Los Angeles-area home.

In her restraining order application, Swift accused 'The Bronze Bomber' of choking her at least five times since 2018. She also reported that Wilder spat on her multiple times and recounted an incident where he shoved her face into a pillow during a fit of rage, nearly causing her to suffocate.

The 37-year-old socialite further claimed that in mid-April, Wilder unlawfully accessed her laptop and sent distressing messages to her personal and professional contacts without her consent.

Moreover, she asserted that the abuse extended beyond this incident, alleging that Wilder threatened to damage her possessions and demanded intercourse three times daily.

'The Bronze Bomber' is currently going through the toughest stretch of his 48-fight professional career. The 38-year-old American boxer, once revered as one of the greatest of his era, has only secured one victory in his last five fights.

Wilder recently suffered a brutal fifth-round knockout defeat against Zhilei Zhang last Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How did Deontay Wilder and Telli Swift cross paths?

Deontay Wilder was previously married to Jessica Scales-Wilder in 2009. However, their relationship hit a rough patch after some time, leading to their separation and eventual divorce.

In 2015, 'The Bronze Bomber' encountered Telli Swift at an airport check-in and later at TSA. These chance meetings sparked a romantic relationship between them. Despite initial reservations stemming from past heartaches, Wilder proposed to Swift on an episode of 'Wags Atlanta' in February 2018.

Both Wilder and Swift orchestrated their special moment to coincide with their child's gender reveal party, during which they learned they were expecting a daughter.