Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua was already signed, reveals Eddie Hearn, who calls Joseph Parker’s upset win a “kick in the n*ts"

Deontay Wilder's shocking defeat to Joseph Parker at the 'Day of Reckoning' event this weekend may have put his potential clash with Anthony Joshua to bed.

Reports emerged earlier this week that a two-fight agreement had been signed by 'The Bronze Bomber' and 'AJ'. However, following Wilder's loss to Parker via unanimous decision, any hype for the fight has been extinguished for now.

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, was interviewed by iFL TV following the event, where he reacted to Wilder's defeat. Hearn said:

"It was a kick in the n*ts. We signed a contract to fight Deontay Wilder. Which is irrelevant now, but we did sign. That fight was gonna get made. But boxing is boxing. And we've got to look for another opponent next. Obviously [Joshua] is in a position to fight for the world title against [Filip] Hrgovic. That's an option. So many other options out there as well."

Watch the video below from 0:55:

Last month, Hearn dismissed the idea that a potential fight between Wilder and Joshua was "over marinated," despite the bout having been brewing for five years.

Following Parker's stunning performance against 'The Bronze Bomber', it seems that boxing fans are once again victim to another mega-fight that took too long to make.

Conor McGregor reacts to Deontay Wilder's defeat to Joseph Parker

Deontay Wilder entered his most recent bout as a -600 favorite, but it was the +400 Joseph Parker who took home the spoils with a stunning performance. Parker exceptionally nullified the American's deadly power en route to a unanimous decision win.

Conor McGregor, who was also in attendance for the event, shared his thoughts on Wilder's defeat during an interview with talkSPORT. He said:

"I came out here to see that whistling backhand of Wilder and I wanted to see it... He needs to be changing the trajectory of the punches. If you're coming up over the top of the head, you need to come up under with the uppercut."

Watch the video below: