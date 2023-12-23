“Illuminati section” - Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo’s seating arrangement at Riyadh boxing event takes fans by storm

Conor McGregor will be sitting alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for the 'Day of Reckoning' card in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 23.

The high-profile event will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, featuring Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin as the main event and Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker as the co-headliner. Additionally, Dmitry Bivol will defend his WBA light heavyweight title against Lyndon Arthur, while Daniel Dubois is set to battle Jarrell Miller in a 10-round heavyweight clash.

This event will mark the second instance in two months that McGregor and Ronaldo attend a ringside boxing match in the Middle East, following their presence at Tyson Fury's contentious victory over Francis Ngannou in October.

TNT Sports recently shared a video on social media, unveiling the seating plan and confirming the presence of A-list celebrities. His Excellency Turki Al-Sheikh sits prominently with the Portuguese football icon. Following them is 'The Notorious,' although the Saudi organizers misspelled Conor McGregor's name by adding an extra 'N.' McGregor and Ronaldo will be accompanied by two prominent figures in the world of boxing promotion, Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Fans responded to the seating arrangement video with various reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Can’t deny that’s some line up man"

Another wrote:

"Conor ain’t sitting there if they can’t spell his name right😂😂"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Good seat between Ronaldo and Warren 💯"

"Sitting between Warren and Ronaldo , great seats 🔥"

"Frank is going to teach Conor how to shoulder roll."

"Illuminati section"

Credits: @mma_orbit and @boxingontnt on X

When Cristiano Ronaldo dropped by Conor McGregor's UFC 202 training camp in Las Vegas

Cristiano Ronaldo paid a visit to another global sports figure as he dropped in on then-UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor's training camp for UFC 202 in Las Vegas in 2016. At that time, 'The Notorious' was preparing for a rematch against Nate Diaz.

The Irishman took time out from his training regimen to pose for a few Instagram photos with the football star, who also posed for a photo with McGregor's longtime coach, John Kavanagh. Both athletic luminaries even did a mock face-off during their encounter.