Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker: Start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

A heavyweight showdown between Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker is all set to go down on December 23.

The event will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and will also feature another heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin.

The event is expected to start at 4 PM in the United Kingdom. This means that in the United States, the event will take place 8:00 AM PT and 11:00 AM ET. Indian viewers can start enjoying te event from 9:30 PM IST.

According to DAZN, Wilder and Parker are expected to walk out for their fight at 10:35 PM in the United Kingdom. This translates to 2:35 PM PT and 5:35 ET in America and 4:05 AM on Saurday morning in India.

Joshua and Wallin are expected to make their way to the ring at 11:45 PM in the UK. The fans in the United States and India can watch the walkouts at 6:45 PM ET, 3:45 PM PT, and 5:15 AM IST.

People at home can witness the event by buying it through DAZN pay-per-view. One needs to have a DAZN subscription that costs £9.99 per month in UK and $12.70 a month in the US.

The star-studded pay-per-view event can then be bought for $39.99 in America, £19.99 in the UK, and the local currency equivalent of $21.99 in other parts of the world.

Deontay Wilder weighs in on his upcoming clash against Joseph Parker

After being out of action for a year, Deontay Wilder is all set to return to boxing on December 23. Ahead of the clash against Joseph Parker, 'The Bronze Bomber' sat down for an interview with TNT Sports.

During the interaction, Wilder shared that he was taking a big risk by going up against Parker. 'The Bronze Bomber' added that he was not underetimating the New Zealander, heading into their encounter in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"I think it's me [who's taking the biggest risk]. I'm taking the biggest risk because they're looking past Parker - but I'm not. Joshua is the biggest fight in combat sport, period. When people talk to me, the main thing they talk about is me and him, all the time. It applies pressure because the world wants to see [it]."

